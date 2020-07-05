BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Inspections reveal one in three cars with foreign plates illegal

TAGS: Taxation

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) conducted extensive inspections in Greek cities last month and found that almost one in three cars with foreign license plates was illegal.

The nationwide operation was conducted by IAPR customs officers on June 9-11, with the aim of establishing the legality of vehicles with foreign plates, whose numbers have been on the rise.

The customs officers carried out checks at selected locations, mainly in bigger cities, and within the three days inspected 312 vehicles, of which 97 were found to be illegal; those vehicles were confiscated.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 