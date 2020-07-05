Olympiakos and Panathinaikos will contest the Volley League finals, after winning their semifinal series against Finikas Syrou and PAOK respectively.

In an emergency schedule designed to finish the league, the top four teams of the regular season gathered during the week at the Olympic Sports Hall for the two best-of-three semifinal series.

In the first series, where the top team of the regular season played the fourth one, favorite Olympiakos defeated Finikas 2-1 after the Syros team led 1-0.

In the second series PAOK, that was second when the regular season ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic, won Game 1 but Panathinaikos bounced back and defeated its depleted rival in the other two games, the last one being on Sunday, to reach the league finals for the first time in 10 years.

The shortened, best-of-three finals are supposed to take place on July 9, 12 and 15, pending a definitive decision by the league.

Olympiakos and Panathinaikos also met in the other final series of this season, that of the Nikos Samaras League Cup, with Panathinaikos winning the trophy in the extra set.