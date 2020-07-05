Andre Simoes scores AEK's third goal at Aris.

AEK is alone in second at the Super League after putting four past Aris on Sunday, while PAOK dropped two more points, this time at OFI. The year’s fourth Derby of Eternal Rivals ended goalless.

Olympiakos preserved its unbeaten record in the league this year, with four matches left to play, drawing 0-0 at historic rival Panathinaikos. The Reds have mathematically clinched the title, but would have definitely wanted to top it off with a win at fourth-placed Panathinaikos, where they also missed a first-half penalty with Mathieu Valbuena that keeper Sokratis Diooudis saved.

AEK, in turn, had no problems in scoring on the road, as it thrashed depleted Aris 4-1 at Thessaloniki. Nelson Oliveira scored a brace for AEK before goals by Andre Simoes and Damian Szymanski. Bruno Gama scored for the host.

In a very entertaining game on Saturday, OFI drew 2-2 with PAOK in Iraklio. The outgoing champion led with Diego Biseswar, OFI came back with goals by Juan Neira and Victor Figuieredo, before PAOK equalized with Yiannis Michailidis. Both teams finished the game on 10 men.

Olympiakos is now on 82 points, AEK has 62, PAOK is on 60, Panathinaikos has reached 51, Aris stayed at 38 and OFI rose to 36.

In the playouts Asteras Tripolis downed Volos 4-0 at home, while on Monday Larissa meets Panionios, Lamia hosts Xanthi and Atromitos greets Panetolikos.