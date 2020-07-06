Muggers use dog to threaten victim in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki on Monday detained a 20-year-old Algerian national who, with an accomplice, allegedly mugged a 43-year-old woman in the city center after threatening her wih a large dog.

The 43-year-old, a Nigerian national, was lightly injured after falling over in the confusion.

Police were seeking the accomplice and trying to determine whether the pair are linked to other muggings in the northern port.

Investigators are also probing two recent armed robberies - one on a pharmacy and the other on a cafe - in the city's Sykies area. A 26-year-old foreign national, about whom no further details were revealed, has been identified as the perpetrator. In both cases, he used a knife to threaten staff into handing over cash, investigators said.