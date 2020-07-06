Iraklis joins Hellenic Navy fleet as Laskaridis awarded distinctions

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday conferred the title of honorary rear admiral on Panos Laskaridis, the president of the Aikaterini Laskaridis, a public benefit cultural institution.

Laskaridis was also granted the Award of Star of Merit and Honour Commendation by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos as the Iraklis vessel joins the ranks of the Hellenic navy's fleet.

The Iraklis is the second vessel donated to the Navy by the Laskaridis family following the Atlas I, which was delivered in December 2019.