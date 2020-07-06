Health First. Greece launches new tourism campaign

Greece has launched a new campaign aimed at promoting the country as a safe tourism destination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The half-minute video, which was released by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) under the slogan “Destination Greece. Health First,” brings together footage of archetypal Greek natural and architectural attractions together with the reassuring message that the country complies with all the necessary health and safety protocols.

Greece’s early lockdown has been credited with holding down Covid-19 numbers.