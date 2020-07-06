Migrant, 19, killed during violent brawl in Moria

Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Ivory Coast has died during violent clashes between different ethnic groups at the notorious Moria hotspot on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Two more African migrants are hospitalized with stab wounds to the stomach and the thigh respectively, while a third one is being treated for a head injury after being attacked with a wooden plank.

The fight was reportedly triggered by a stolen mobile phone.

Authorities said four men, including a person suspected of committing the crime, are being held in custody in connection with the incident.

