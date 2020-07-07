Health authorities fear imported cases and relaxed attitudes

Greece saw an increase in cases of the coronavirus Monday, with most of them involving people that entered the country through the Promachonas border with Bulgaria. More specifically, 43 new cases were confirmed, of which 36 were detected at Promachonas and 20 of them were travelers from Serbia. This was the highest number of confirmed cases in a day since June 17, when there was a spike in Xanthi. The imported cases and the relaxed attitudes of some citizens regarding protective measures have been described by experts as an “explosive cocktail” that could endanger the country’s track record so far in terms of limiting the epidemic. [InTime News]