History has taught us that political interventions in the media do more harm to the people attempting them than good.

Recent revelations have shed light on a phenomenon we could call “meta-entanglement,” whereby politicians acted as mediators in order to secure funding for media outlets through which they could exercise influence.

The failure of these attempts is partially down to the fact that democratic counterbalances helped prevent them, the conclusion thereby being that such strategies to control the media cannot prosper in a pluralist democracy.