Three new metro stops inaugurated in western Athens suburbs

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rode in the driver’s compartment from Agia Varvara to Nikaia on Monday for the inauguration of three important new stops on Line 3 of the Athens metro, serving the capital’s western suburbs.

Mitsotakis joined Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis and the leadership of Attiko Metro SA in the Piraeus district of Nikaia on Monday for the inauguration of three new stops on Line 3 of the Athens metro’s extension to the capital’s populous western suburbs.

The new stops at Agia Varvara’s Agia Eleousa Square, Korydallos’ Eleftherias Square and Nikaia’s Agios Nikolaos are part of a 7.5-kilometer, six-stop extension from Haidari to the port city of Piraeus that is slated for completion in 2022. They are expected to serve an additional 60,000 commuters a day.

“Social divides are reduced when physical distance is reduced and there is a place for every Greek woman and man on the highway of growth that is being forged by this government,” the prime minister said.