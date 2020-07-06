Majority of new Covid-19 cases traced at border crossing

Of the 43 new coronavirus infections reported by Greek health authorities on Monday – a significant spike from last week’s daily high of 28 cases – 36 came from tests conducted at the Promachonas crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, 20 of the 36 people who tested positive for Covid-19 at Promachonas were Serbian nationals. They were reportedly among hundreds of holidaymakers from the Balkan nation trying to enter Greece on Sunday before a temporary ban went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday morning, following a state of emergency being declared in Belgrade in response to a fresh surge in infections.

The remaining 16 Promachonas cases concerned nationals of other countries traveling into Greece by road.

The regional unit of Xanthi, which is among the hardest hit in Greece, also had four new cases on Monday, while two people tested positive on the island of Karpathos in the southeastern Aegean. The last of the 43 total cases was reported in eastern Attica.