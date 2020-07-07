Eurozone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece
The eurozone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country’s post-bailout program.
The money comes from profits made by eurozone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain eurozone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc’s rescue fund. [Reuters]