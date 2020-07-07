Passengers sustain light injuries as ISAP train crashes into wall

Nine passengers were injured on Tuesday when the train they were riding on the capital’s ISAP electric railway crashed. All the injuries were said to be light, while several passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

According to initial reports, the Piraeus-Kifissia train crashed into a wall after the driver failed to bring it to a complete stop when pulling into the terminus in northern Athens.

The train, however, appears to have slowed down sufficiently when it overshot the platform and collided into the wall at the end of the track so that injuries were limited.