Sakellaropoulou hopes for EU deal on virus recovery package

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed hope that an upcoming summit of European Union leaders will finalize the bloc’s package of measures to help economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope that the issue will be settled in the next summit meeting,” Sakallaropoulou said during a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Mansion, adding that the Greek government should take all necessary action to ease the impact on workers worst hit by the crisis.

“I believe the time has come for a joint effort and solidarity in order to tackle the new phase, which mostly concerns the economy,” Sakellaropoulou told Mitsotakis.

“However, here is an opportunity for you as government, and the political system at large, to find common ground in restructuring the country’s production [model],” she said.

“The new generation, which was so badly hurt by the [financial] crisis has a right to hope for a better future,” she said.

The meeting took place on the one-year anniversary on July 7 of the election that brought Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party in power.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17 to discuss the 750-billion-euro ($842-billion) recovery roadmap put forward by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.