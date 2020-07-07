Greek police net over 28 kg of cocaine in Athens

More than 28 kilos of cocaine of the highest purity from Latin America were seized on Monday night in an operation by the police narcotics unit in Athens.



According to a police statement, the drugs which came to Greece via the Netherlands were located in a specially designed compartment in a car.



The operation was carried out as part of an investigation that also led to the arrest of two Greek members of an international ring involved in the importing of large quantities of cocaine into Europe.



The confiscated cocaine was valued at 1.2 million euros.