Nine hurt in ISAP crash

Nine passengers were injured Tuesday when the Athens-Piraeus Electric Railway (ISAP) train they were traveling on failed to halt ahead of the buffer stop at the terminus in the northern suburb of Kifissia, a collision that the Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) attributed to a slippery track following rainfall.

All the injuries were said to be light, while several passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution.



It appears that the train crashed into the stopblock at the end of the track after the driver failed to slow down quickly enough on approaching the station. However it appears that he braked sufficiently after overshooting the platform to minimize the impact of the collision.