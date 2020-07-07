NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish jets embark on barrage of violations

Greek military authorities reported a total of 50 violations of the country’s national airspace by 13 Turkish jets on Thursday in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean.

The 13 aircraft, identified as eight F-16s, two F-4 and one CN-235, also violated the regulations of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on nine occasions.

Four of the Turkish jets were armed, while Greek pilots engaged in one mock dogfight.

All Turkish aircraft were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement.

