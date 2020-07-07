Conference on strengthening competitiveness via green entrepreneurship
Online
The Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) is organizing an event at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry titled “The Contribution of Environmental Entrepreneurship in Strengthening Competitiveness.”
To find out more about the event, which takes place on Wednesday, visit www.sbe.org.gr.