Conference on strengthening competitiveness via green entrepreneurship

TAGS: Conference, Business, Industry

The Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) is organizing an event at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry titled “The Contribution of Environmental Entrepreneurship in Strengthening Competitiveness.”

To find out more about the event, which takes place on Wednesday, visit www.sbe.org.gr.

