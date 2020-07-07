BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus raises €1 bln from reopen existing 2024, 2040 bonds

Cyprus raised 1 billion euros from the reopening of its existing 2024 and 2040 bonds via a syndicate of banks, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The island country added €500 million to its December 2024 and January 2040 bonds, the lead manager said, bringing the total outstanding amounts to €1 billion and €1.25 billion respectively.

The 2024 add-on priced for a yield of 0.349% and the 2040 add-on for a yield of 1.493%, the lead manager said.

The shorter bond received demand of €2 billion and the longer €3 billion, according to an earlier update.

[Reuters]

