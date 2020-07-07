German Pavilion at TIF to host 56 companies

The national German Pavilion at the 2020 Thessaloniki International Fair, where Germany will be the Honored Country, has been fully booked and will host a total of 56 companies, the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced on Tuesday.



Most of those companies are members of the chamber, which will have its own pavilion named “Greece Meets Germany.”



The 85th TIF will open its gates on September 5 and the German participation will cover all 6,000 square meters of Pavilion 13, which houses the Honored Country.