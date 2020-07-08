Antikythera observatory to get cash injection

An observatory for climate change and atmospheric pollution in the process of being formed on the remote island of Antikythera will cover all of the Southeastern Mediterranean. Dubbed the Panhellenic Geophysical Observatory of Antikythera (PANGEA), the observatory is to be connected to a European and global network of other stations. A sum of 22 million euros for its funding is to be approved today by the European Investment Bank and the Greek government. Created by the National Observatory of Athens as a central reference station for tracking climate and geophysical change, the observatory has already participated in research projects.