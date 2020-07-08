The Education Ministry is pushing for changes in regulations governing the operation of private schools, which include the introduction of afternoon tutoring, extracurricular activities in the summer, and changes in the way principals are chosen.

What’s more, dismissals of teachers will reportedly be made easier as they will be based on the common labor legislation.

The moves are part of the effort “for greater flexibility and autonomy in private educational structures.”

The announcements were made yesterday by the ministry after meetings with representatives of the relevant professional and trade union bodies were completed.

However, the changes regarding the dismissal of teachers drew an angry response from representatives of the Federation of Private School Teachers (OIELE), who reportedly left at the start of the meeting in protest.

“Our departure was the only way, because it’s now a matter of dignity,” the federation said.