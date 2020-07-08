NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Russia working on immediate Libya ceasefire with Turkey, report says

TAGS: Turkey, Security, Diplomacy

Russia and Turkey are working on an immediate ceasefire agreement for the conflict in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.

Lavrov said the Libyan National Army (LNA), which Russia backs, is ready to sign a ceasefire document and hopes that Turkey will manage to convince the country’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) to do the same.

[Reuters]

