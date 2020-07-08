Zakharova reportedly denies speculation regarding move to Athens

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has reportedly denied media speculation that she will be appointed Moscow’s ambassador in Athens.

“As far back as I can remember, I have always had to refute something like that about me. But before, there was no such word as ‘fake,’ it was called ‘rumors’. Then it became ‘fakes’, ‘disinformation’, and so on,” Zakharova was quoted as telling Sputnik news agency.

“Somebody does that, is interested in that, is playing with that... I can only feel sorry for them. I do not even have time to read it,” she was quoted as saying.