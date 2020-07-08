Testing to be increased at Greek-Bulgarian border crossing

Greek health authorities are increasing testing for the novel coronavirus at the Promachonas border crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border, which serves as the main entryway for travelers from the Balkans.

The decision to conduct more tests on travelers reaching the country by road comes after 36 people tested positive at the border on Monday and another 17 on Tuesday, raising concerns of an influx of cases.

According to police officials at the border crossing quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, around 90% of incoming travelers are being questioned and tested before being allowed into the country.

Traffic was significantly reduced on Tuesday and Wednesday, the same officials said, though it is expected to pick up as the weekend approaches and holidaymakers try to reach Greece’s beaches. The combination of more travelers and increased testing is expected to cause significant delays.

According to official figures, 103 of 183 confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece from July 1-7 concerned travelers coming from abroad, a rate of 56%. This is a sharp contrast to the previous period from the start of the lockdown to end-June when just 22.5% of cases were linked to travel abroad.