Greek Council of Europe chairmanship to be officially launched

Greece will officially inaugurate its chairmanship of the Council of Europe on Wednesday evening, with a ceremony at the iconic Temple of Olympian Zeus in central Athens.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will deliver the keynote address, followed by opening remarks from Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who is the chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials will attend the event, which is designed to express Greece’s intention to put the focus on culture during its six-month stint at the head of the Council.