Crooked police officers implicated in crime rings suspended from duty

Five of the nine police officers who are facing multiple charges over their alleged involvement in three criminal organizations with activities centered mainly in the region of Central Macedonia were suspended Wednesday.

Charges are being brought against a total of 147 suspects and 14 people have already been arrested, including three police officers who are implicated in the ongoing investigation.

The three rackets involved illegal excavations for antiquities, unlawfully helping foreigners to get residence permits, and the illicit trafficking of tobacco products.

The racket involved in illegal excavations conducted at least 70 of them.

One of the excavations was at a Bronze Age settlement in Toumba, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

