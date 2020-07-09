Survey charts perceptions of 1821 Greek Revolution

The leader of the Greek Revolution in 1821, Theodoros Kolokotronis, is the most popular among its heroes, according to 92.7% of respondents in the first of three surveys being conducted by the Center for Liberal Studies - Markos Dragoumis (KEFIM) on public perceptions about the Greek struggle for independence from the Ottoman Empire on the occasion of next year’s bicentenary.

Interestingly, despite the questions raised by several historians over its existence, 70.71% of respondents still believe that there was a Secret School – a supposed underground school run by the Orthodox priests teaching Greek and Christian doctrine from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

However, the same does not apply regarding the opposition to the Revolution by Ecumenical Patriarch Gregory V. While this has not been disputed and is included in the secondary school curriculum, 33.2% say they are unsure whether he was opposed, while 23.3% directly dispute it.