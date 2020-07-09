Initiatives that are designed to attract very wealthy individuals do indeed act as a tonic and bolster economic sentiment somewhat. However, this is a tonic that needs to be dispensed with caution.

Using tax breaks to draw the interest of individuals with fat wallets is no substitute for the real and lasting boost that Greece is in such dire need of and can only be provided by productive investments that generate revenues, jobs and activity over a long period of time.

An economy that functions only as a sunny haven for big – and not always transparent – money is not the model the country is looking for to ensure growth and prosperity in the long run.