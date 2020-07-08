ATHEX: Fourth day of losses at Athinon Ave

The constant growth in global cases of Covid-19 continues to affect international markets, and sent stocks lower in Greece too on a day marked also by the huge interest in the local T-bill issue. Southbound traffic on Athinon Avenue was heavier for another day, the fourth in a row, but turnover climbed above the 50-million-euro mark for the first time in weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended up at 641.07 points, shedding 0.47% from Tuesday’s 644.12 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.60% to 1,549.77 points.

The banks index declined 3.02%, as Piraeus fell 5.33%, Alpha lost 3.74%, National dropped 2.64% and Eurobank eased 1.71%.

Fourlis Holdings sank 4.38%, Aegean Air decreased 2.96% and Jumbo gave up 2.70%, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 3.08%, Ellaktor improved 2.08% and Lamda Development grew 1.17%.

In total 37 stocks enjoyed gains, 50 sustained losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €56 million, up from Tuesday’s €45.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.79% to 49.18 points.