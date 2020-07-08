Expansion of social tourism program

The budget of the state-subsidized holiday program known as ‘social tourism’ for Greek citizens who fulfill certain eligibility criteria will be boosted by another 7 million euros so that an additional 70,000 Greeks can participate, following a decision signed on Wednesday by Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis.



Therefore, out of the total 457,000 applicants for the subsidized holiday vouchers this year, some 370,000 Greeks will have their applications approved.



This is 164% more than in last year’s program, while the budget will now reach up to €37 million. Owners of accommodation units and ferry companies that wish to participate must apply by Friday.