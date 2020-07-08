Taxpayers will be able to carry out remotely all their business with state agencies regarding property transfers, original tax declarations or amendments for past years such as the Large Property Tax (FMAP) or the Single Property Levy (ETAK), as well as various property certificates.

All declarations related to property tax cases such as transactions, inheritances and parental concessions, as well as a series of applications and documents, will be submitted to the tax offices by email, courier or registered post, in an effort to reduce taxpayers’ visits to tax offices ahead of the full digitization of all tax procedures related to capital taxation.

The decision by the director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, determines that taxpayers will not have to go to their local tax office for capital taxation matters for which there is no online procedure available yet. All declarations, applications and documents will have to be forwarded by post or courier, or be scanned and sent electronically to the director of the competent agency at the IAPR or the protocol agency.

The certification of the applicants’ identity can be done either via a formal statement issued via the dilosi.services.gov.gr website of the Single Digital Public Administration Portal www.gov.gr, through which they can declare they are the signatories of the application/statement, or through the certification that their signature is genuine at a Citizens Service Center (KEP) or another state authority.

Signatures can also be confirmed as genuine in cases of declarations of donation tax, parental concession and property transaction) by the notary who attaches the related document provided that the signatory has signed the document in the presence of the notary.

In the case of the electronic forwarding of declarations, the formal statement is also sent electronically with the declaration submitted. The certification of taxpayers’ signature or the submission of the formal statement for proof of identity is also required in cases where declarations are submitted directly to the protocol agency of the tax office, regardless of whether a taxpayer is there in person or not.