AEK has edged even closer to a spot in next season’s Champions League qualifiers as the Super League runner-up, after opening a four-point gap over rival PAOK on Wednesday.

Nelson Oliveira and Stratos Svarnas were on target in the first half for the Yellows who easily beat OFI 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

PAOK, on the other hand, was quite disappointing as visiting Panathinaikos ground out a 0-0 result at Toumba.

Champion Olympiakos eased to 4-2 away win over injury-ravaged Aris at Thessaloniki. Giorgos Masouras and Ahmed Hassan scored a brace each for Olympiakos, while Yiannis Fetfatzidis and Petros Bagalianis were on target for the host.

Olympiakos has reached 85 points and has three more games to play to win its first league without a single defeat. AEK reached 65 points, PAOK is on 61, Panathinaikos has reached 52 and will definitely finish fourth, Aris stayed on 38 and OFI on 36.

In the Super League playouts on Monday, all three games ended in a draw, leaving the relegation dogfight wide open. Lamia played out a goalless draw with Xanthi in the game postponed from Saturday due to a coronavirus case at the visitors’ roster, Atromitos and Panetolikos produced a 2-2 result, while 10-man Panionios snatched a 0-0 draw at Larissa.

The bottom three teams are Xanthi and Panetolikos on 23 points and Panionios on 22, with Panionios hosting Panetolikos on Saturday. Only the bottom team goes down.



The Hellenic Football Federation has announced that the Greek Cup Final, between AEK and Olympiakos, will take place on July 26 at Rizoupoli, the home ground of second-tier Apollon Smyrnis, without fans.