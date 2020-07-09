Twenty-four refugee children relocated to Finland

Twenty-four unaccompanied refugee minors departed for relocation to Finland on Wednesday, of a total of 100 children that Finland has agreed to relocate from Greece, the Migration & Asylum Ministry reported on Wednesday.

This first group comprises 23 Afghani children and 1 Palestinian, who were living in refugee facilities at the islands of Chios, Kos, Lesvos and Samos.

Greece initiated the relocation of 1,600 unaccompanied minors to other European countries, in collaboration with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and the help of the UN High Commission for Refugees, the International Migration Organization and the European Asylum Support Office Service.



The event was attended by Alternate Migration & Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Finnish Ambassador to Greece Juha Markus Pyykko.

[ANA-MPA]

