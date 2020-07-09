Turkey reacts to US plan for military education, training for Cyprus

Turkey expressed its disagreement over a US government plan to make International Military Education and Training (IMET) available to Cyprus, saying it does not help resolve the island’s division.

“It is obvious that steps disregarding the balance between the two sides will not help create an atmosphere of trust on the Island, and ensure peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Wednesday.

He added that the US decision will “lead to strengthening the intransigent attitude of the Greek Cypriot side.”

IMET is an elite program administered by the US Defense Department, while eligibility is determined by the Secretary of State.

The program provides students from allied and friendly nations training and education on US military practices and standards.