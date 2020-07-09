Kavakos Plays Bach | Epidaurus | July 17

Renowned violinist Leonidas Kavakos opens the Epidaurus Festival with a program dedicated to Johann Sebastian Bach in a concert that is hailed as a milestone in the festival’s history. Standing alone at the center of the ancient theater, which is celebrated for its acoustics, Kavakos will perform Bach’s Partita No 3 in E Major, Sonata No 1 in G Minor and Partita No 2 in D Minor. Ticket prices range from 10 to 120 euros and can be booked on the Greek Festival’s website, where you can also find detailed information about how to get to and from the venue, which is located in the northeastern Peloponnese.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000, www.greekfestival.gr