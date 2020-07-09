US Embassy denies speculation over cancellation of Greek minister’s visit

The US Embassy in Greece on Thursday issued a clarification following the cancellation of Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos’ visit to the United States, originally scheduled for July 20-21.

Secretary of Defense [Mark] Esper, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the US Congress are looking forward to welcoming Minister Panagiotopoulos in the US as soon as he is able to travel, the embassy said in a message posted on Twitter.

“Any reports suggesting the visit was cancelled because of the level of appointments scheduled, connections to Greece’s relations with any other country, or that only virtual meetings were planned are completely false,” it said.