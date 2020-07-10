Drive-In Cinema | Athens | July 10-13

The Greek capital’s second drive-in movie theater is opening at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in northern Athens, after the first was launched on Lycabettus Hill last month after the lockdown. The screenings over the next few days are “Fight Club” and “Scary Movie 5” at 9 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. respectively on Friday; “Fast & Furious” and “Parasite” (with Greek subtitles only) at 9 p.m. and 11.15 p.m. on Saturday; “The Lion King” and “Silver Linings Playbook” on Sunday at 9 p.m. and 11.15 p.m.; and “Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain” (Greek subtitles) and “The Phantom Thread” on Monday at the same times. To reach the venue, use the entrance for Parking 5 at Gate D off Spyrou Loui Avenue. To find out more, visit www.driveincinema.gr.