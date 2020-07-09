Greek FM urges Turkey to change tactics

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday urged Turkey to change tactics and settle its differences with Greece in a way that is consistent with international law.

“Our limits have been made perfectly clear to everyone. Any attempt to violate our legal rights will be met with the appropriate response,” Dendias said during a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Athens.

Dendias said any dialogue between Greece and Turkey will have to take place on the basis of international law, the law of the sea and good-neighborly relations.

“It cannot take place under [the compulsion of] threats… and blackmails,” Dendias said.

