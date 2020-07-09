NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
50 more coronavirus cases; no new deaths

Greek authorities announced 50 new cases of coronavirus and no fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Twenty-four of the 50 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 3,672, with 193 dead.

Nine patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 122 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted a total of 358,725 tests.

