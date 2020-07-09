Train passenger sees red over mask order

A train passenger allegedly physically assaulted a ticket inspector Thursday after refusing to comply with the latter’s request to wear a protective mask.



The incident occurred early in the morning on train Number 84 that was running the Florina-Thessaloniki service in northern Greece, according to an announcement by railway service operator TrainOSE, which also said the inspector received first aid from an ambulance team and was taken to hospital.



The 24-year-old passenger was tracked by police to Veria train station and was detained.



The inspector was reportedly expected to file a lawsuit.