Church-state relations to be discussed in meeting with minister

The relationship between the Church and state will be discussed during a meeting of a special committee for the study and resolution of issues of concern to the Church of Greece.



Senior church officials were invited Thursday to attend the meeting by Education Minister Niki Kerameus.



According to the announcement issued by the Permanent Holy Synod, the meeting will be attended by senior bishops, while Archbishop Ieronymos stressed Thursday that there is good will on the part of both the Church and the state to resolve the existing problems.