ND maintains 19-point lead over SYRIZA, poll shows

Ruling New Democracy enjoys a 19-point lead over SYRIZA, according to a nationwide Pulse poll conducted on behalf of Skai TV on the anniversary of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The poll surveyed a sample of 1,305 adults with the right to vote between July 6 and 8.

According to projections based on expected valid votes, center-right ND would receive 43%, leftist SYRIZA 24%, the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) 6.5%, and the Communist Party (KKE) 5.5% if elections were held today.

Public opinion is particularly concerned about the new coronavirus epidemic following the opening of the country’ borders, with 64% of respondents saying they are “very” or “quite worried.”

This was significantly above the 44% recorded in the previous survey (June 1-3).

A fairly high percentage (70%) expressed concern about Turkey’s stance and the course of Greek-Turkish relations.