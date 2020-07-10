Caretta caretta mating more in absence of tourists

Hundreds of loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) on the the spawning beaches in the Bay of Laganas on the Ionian island of Zakynthos are experiencing unprecedented tranquillity after decades due to the absence of mass tourism in the post-Covid-19 summer.

“So far, at the six spawning beaches there hasn’t been any beach furniture, music or lights – conditions that made it very difficult for the Caretta caretta,” said Charikleia Minotou, WWF Hellas program manager for the protection of the Caretta caretta.

An indication of the positive impact is the beach of Sekania, in the heart of the National Marine Park of Zakynthos, where 297 nests were recorded in less than two months (May-June). The beach is considered the most important for the perpetuation of the species in the entire Mediterranean.

“There is an opportunity for turtles to return to their own rhythms, to fall in love, to mate and to give birth on the beaches,” Minotou said.