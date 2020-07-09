Public to invest €26 mln by 2022

The Public group is aiming to consolidate itself as the online commerce leader in Greece by implementing significant investments and rapidly adjusting its structure. In the next two years the group intends to carry out a major investment plan of 26 million euros, focusing on the sector of e-commerce, as well as infrastructure, the supply chain and new technologies.

“Public is the Number 1 e-commerce retailer in the Greek market,” stressed Public-Media Markt chief executive Christos Kalogerakis: “With the certainty that the future of retail is online, we are proceeding with structural changes to become the runaway leader in electronic commerce on the day after.”

He added in a statement that the contribution of e-commerce toward the company’s annual turnover amounts to 20% and noted that the group has already turned to investing in new technologies, logistics and human resources. “Our aim is to strengthen our share of the e-commerce market even further,” he said.

In an interview with Kathimerini last month, Kalogerakis had stated his company is constructing a new logistics center, which is set to be completed in the next five months.