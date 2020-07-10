COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Progress

COMMENT

Barring some rhetorical extremes, Thursday’s debate in Parliament generated a collateral benefit. 

During the debate, Parliament heard parties which had built their strength around an “anti-systemic” political religion recognize and in fact give praise to the democratic and social legacy of the post-1974 era (known in Greek as the Metapolitefsi) – a period which they had demonized as corrupt and bankrupt.

Belated as it may have been, this historic realization did mark a progress of sorts.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 