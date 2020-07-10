Barring some rhetorical extremes, Thursday’s debate in Parliament generated a collateral benefit.

During the debate, Parliament heard parties which had built their strength around an “anti-systemic” political religion recognize and in fact give praise to the democratic and social legacy of the post-1974 era (known in Greek as the Metapolitefsi) – a period which they had demonized as corrupt and bankrupt.

Belated as it may have been, this historic realization did mark a progress of sorts.