US firm expresses interest in northern Greek port tenders

US investment fund Black Summit Financial Group has expressed interest in the upcoming tenders for the ports of Alexandroupoli and Kavala in northern Greece, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Friday, citing American diplomatic sources.

Interest is seen as particularly high in the Alexandroupoli port by virtue of its “strategic importance,” the diplomat was quoted as saying, adding in reference to the Kavala port that “you don’t go into a shoe store and just buy the left shoe.”

The importance of the small Alexandroupoli port has grown following a defense agreement between Greece and the United States allowing its use by NATO forces, but also as a result of its proximity Egnatia Odos – the highway that runs across northern Greece – the railway line to the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the borders with Turkey and Bulgaria. It is also near the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the route of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).