Ministry seeks to introduce holiday voucher in private sector

The Finance Ministry on Friday submitted a directive to Parliament that seeks to introduce a 300-euro holiday voucher for employees in the private sector.

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said the scheme would help boost domestic tourism by allowing employers to treat their staff to a tax-free bonus to help them pay for a holiday.

The voucher would be in a similar category to expenses for food and travel covered by companies for staff, and is aimed at offsetting some of the losses from tourism, which has been badly damaged by the coronavirus crisis.