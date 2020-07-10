More than two dozen Covid-19 cases reported at border crossing

Health authorities at Greece’s northern border with Bulgaria on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19, according to Skai TV.

The new cases, which come on top of dozens more reported from the Promachonas border crossing since the start of the week, concerned tourists from Bulgaria and Romania who tested positive for the virus.

Greece earlier this week closed its borders to travelers from Serbia after a fresh outbreak in the Balkan country and is now keeping a close eye on arrivals through its land border after the majority of new cases reported this week were identified in northern Greece.