Test required for travelers coming through land border as of July 14

All travelers coming into Greece through its northern border with Bulgaria as of July 14 will have to present a negative test for the novel coronavirus.

The new rule was announced after dozens of Balkan tourists tested positive for the virus this week and will affect visitors entering the country through the land crossing at Promachonas.

The test must be taken up to 72 hours before crrossing the border, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said after a teleconference chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.